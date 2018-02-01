First Tisha Campbell-Martin subtly confirms Martin, is in the works, now Sony is in talks with new directors for a possible Bad Boys For Life.

According to Deadline, Moroccan-born Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah may be the new directors to take on the third installment of the franchise cop film.

Not to worry, The OG bad boys Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are still going to be the main characters in the action comedy. The duo played Miami detectives in the first two installments, which were directed by Michael Bay. Collectively, the films took home $414.7 million worldwide.

This project in particular has long been a priority to Sony as this 1995 classic helped turn Smith and Lawrence into A-list stars. Back in August, Lawrence spoke to EW and said he didn’t think the film would actually happen.

“I don’t think we’re going to get one, not the way everything’s turning out,” Lawrence said. “Will is off doing another movie, and I don’t think it’s going to happen.”

Well it’s a good thing Lawrence was wrong. According to Deadline.com, production may begin as early as August.

We ride together. We die together. Bad Boys for life!