Stacey Dash Reportedly Running For Congress In California

Former actress and political pundit Stacey Dash is reportedly running for Congress in the state of California. CNN reports that the Clueless star filed paperwork Monday (Feb. 26) to run in the Golden State’s 44th district.

While Dash did not publicly respond to the reports, she’s tweeted in the past about the possibility of running for office. Earlier this month, she wrote, “A number of people online and off have suggested I run for political office. I wanted to see what my online community thinks of this idea as I mull the possibilities. Thoughts?”

Ms. Dash’s political views became public in 2012, after endorsing then-Presidential hopeful Mitt Romney. Shortly after, she was hired by Fox News, where she offered political insight and cultural commentary on their show, Outnumbered. She worked for the right-wing network until 2017.

The 51-year-old has raised more than a few eyebrows for various comments regarding race and culture. In 2016, Dash said that there was no need for Black History Month, and said that the best way to stop gun violence is to give the weapon to “more good guys.”

“If you give the good guys the guns, they’re trained. They know how to use them,” she told TMZ’s cameras.