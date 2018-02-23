Stalley Finds Solace In The Woods In His “Holy Quran” Video

We’ve been telling you that Stalley’s consistency has been on 10 for the last year. In 2017, the Ohio native dropped off three projects including two albums New Wave and Another Level as well as his previous release Tell The Truth Shame The Devil. After kicking off the year by dropping his “Squattin” video, Stalley picks up where he left off by dropping off his next body of work Tell The Truth Shame The Devil Vol. 2.

For the most part, Stalley rides solo on the 8-track project. The sole rapper he calls on is the Migos’ own Takeoff, who throws down on the street banger “Bag.” Along with his next batch of heat, Stalley also comes through with the official video for the lead single “Holy Quran.” In the visual directed by Rook, Stalley takes a trip into the woods to do some soul searching away from the hardships and turmoil of the city life. He travels through the icy pathways as he reflects on his past, and prays for his future.

Push play and watch Stalley find solace in the frozen tundra for his “Holy Quran” video.