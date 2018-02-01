A handful of tiny tots have some “breaking news” just in time for Black History Month. According to these future commentators, black excellence is at an all time high. In a CNN-esque spoof for Eunique Jones’ Because Of Them We Can, each of the children represent one of the iconic CNN reporters—Don Lemon, Bakari Sellers, April Ryan, Symone Sanders and Angela Rye—who are known for keeping it real.

When little Don Lemon asks for some examples of how black people always go hard, young Angela Rye replies, “We don’t have enough time.” Yes, sis! Each of the children reports a fact about black excellence, such as Serena Williams winning the Australian Open while eight weeks pregnant or how black women saved Alabama, by 98 percent. Of course they shouted out #BlackManMagic, too, even mentioning fashion icon, Dapper Dan.

Let’s keep this energy all Black History Month long. Check out the adorable video below.