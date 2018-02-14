UPDATE: 02/14/17 06: 12 PM ESTAccording to CNN, at least 16 casualties have been reported.

—

A former student was arrested Wednesday (Feb. 14) after opening fire at a South Florida high school.

Reuters reports the shooting happened at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland just after 2:20 PM ET., with up to 14 people injured with multiple fatalities. Victims were taken to two local hospitals. The large campus holds an estimated 2,972 students.

Students claimed the shooter walked inside the school, began firing into multiple classrooms and even attempted to fire into lock doors. As students tried to get away, the suspect reportedly blended into the crowd and ran out with them. He was eventually caught by police after attempting to flee to a neighborhood complex near the school. One student told ABC News that he saw five dead students outside his classroom.

Another told CNN affiliate WSVN he thought a fire drill was going on since the school just went through the practice the day before. “Everyone just started freaking out,” he said. “We all thought it was a fire drill because we had one previously today, and we thought it was, so no one was that nervous, but then word started going around that it was shots and not just, like, something else, everyone just started running towards the canal.”

“There are numerous fatalities. It’s a horrific situation,” Broward Country Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie told reporters. The Broward Sheriff’s Department also took to Twitter alert people of the shooting.

So far we have at least 14 victims. Victims have been and continue to be transported to Broward Health Medical Center and Broward Health North hospital. #StonemanShooting — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) February 14, 2018

Broward Sheriff Scott Israel told reporters students have been transported to the Marriott, a local hotel in Heron Bay.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott also took to Twitter conforming that President Donald Trump was alerted about the shooting. Trump also gave updates on the incident.

Just spoke with @POTUS about shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. My thoughts and prayers are with the students, their families and the entire community. We will continue to receive briefings from law enforcement and issue updates. — Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) February 14, 2018

Just spoke to Governor Rick Scott. We are working closely with law enforcement on the terrible Florida school shooting. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 14, 2018

No motive has been revealed, but students have told reporters conflicting stories on the suspect. Stories claim the shooter was either kicked out or dropped out the school recently. His Instagram page was also reportedly filled with photos of guns and knives.

This is the 18th school shooting this year, Everytown for Gun Safety notes.

This is a developing story.

