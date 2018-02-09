Stream Audio Push’s Double Album ‘Cloud 909′

It’s clear Audio Push has plenty of unreleased tunes left in their stash. Last year, Oktane and Price continued their independent grind by dropping off Last Lights Left, and teamed up with a gang of West Coast spitters for a compilation project called One Week Notice. After sparking the hype with their single “Sanctified” last month, the California based duo finally release their newest body of work, Cloud 909.

Unlike their previous releases, Audio Push decided to go with the increasingly popular double album route for Cloud 909. The major difference here is that Price and Oktane only serve up nine records per album. Disc one holds their standout single featuring Eric Bellinger called “Status.” Meanwhile, Disc Two holds excellent solo tracks like “Pump Fake” and more collaborations with Jesse Boykins III, Nahom, and Turtle No Joke.

Before the album dropped, Audio Push released the video for “Status” featuring Eric Bellinger. Watch the video, check the tracklist, and stream the double album below.

Disc One:

1. “Clouds”

2. “Update”

3. “Slidin Solo”

4. “No Bad Days”

5. “Lately”

6. “Status” ft. Eric Bellinger

7. “Sanctified”

8. “Spill Drinks”

9. “Honda”

Disc Two:

1. “Phazes”

2. “Pump Fake”

3. “Bye” ft. Nahom

4. “No Off Days” ft. Turtle No Joke

5. “Cottonmouth”

6. “Silver And Gold”

7. “Ragtop”

8. “Never Gave Up”

9. “Comeback Soon” ft. Jesse Boykins III



