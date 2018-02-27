SZA’s Father Tearing Up To “Broken Clocks” Is All Of Us

SZA’s dad, Abdul Mubarak-Rowe, is her biggest fan. A video of him tearing up to “Broken Clocks” circulated Twitter and it has everyone in their feelings.

While sporting a Ctrl tour hat, Mr. Mubarak-Rowe sang along to his daughter’s CTRL album cut. “Every time I hear this song, sweetie, I’m in tears. I love this song,” he said. “I love your whole album, but this is one of my favorite songs.” The Grammy-nominated singer slightly shared with Mass Appeal in 2014 the ins and outs of their relationship.“It’s taken a lot of forms. Now we just like smoke together, and chill,” she said. “We’re just past a lot of sh*t. I’m too old for it and he’s too old. We don’t have any energy to beef with each other so we just hang out.”

The track is also a fave among black royalty like former president Barack Obama. He declared it one of his favorite songs of 2017 alongside “Wild Thoughts” by DJ Khaled, Rihanna and Bryson Tiller, “Blessed” by Daniel Caesar and “Family Feud” by Jay-Z and Beyonce.

Mubarak-Rowe is a proud father, and for good reason. SZA comes off the heels of appearing in the critically-acclaimed Black Panther soundtrack, a performance at the Grammys and the gold certification of her debut album.

It was also announced Monday (Feb. 26) the artist would be headlining Blurry Vision Fest May 12.

Check out reactions below.

SZA’s dad crying while listening to broken clocks is my forever mood. pic.twitter.com/x2PwSGX2TV — kiana. (@Iovesephora) February 26, 2018

Really love u daddy . Thank u for loving ME! Forever my favorite warrior ❤️🌹❤️ https://t.co/wFbRlXukdH — SZA (@sza) February 27, 2018

Sza’s dad wearing her tour hat is a forever schmood. Imma wear mine today in homage 😂 — damon wayment (@KATRVDICAL) February 27, 2018

"All I see is them broken crocks" –SZA's dad & me — ChampagnePetty (@__Dutch) February 27, 2018