T-Pain Has Been Married For Years, And Twitter Didn’t Even Know It

Who knew T-Pain was all of our relationship goals? The “Buy U A Drank” singer was just minding his business, tweeting about his nightly routine on Feb. 27, when he revealed that he is married.

“My marriage has turned into a nightly routine of my wife and I running down the list of reasons we should go to bed early so we can wake up and get shit done the next day,” T-Pain wrote of his late-night ritual with his wife. “Then by the 675th cat gif on reddit we both yell “how the fuck is it 3am?!” Worth it. I love her.” While the tweet was simply a beautiful message about marriage and being in love, the bigger question is: when did he get a wife?

My marriage has turned into a nightly routine of my wife and I running down the list of reasons we should go to bed early so we can wake up and get shit done the next day, then by the 675th cat gif on reddit we both yell “how the fuck is it 3am?!” Worth it. I love her. — T-Pain (@TPAIN) February 28, 2018

According to information provided by Wikipedia (there isn’t a clear record of their union), T-Pain has been married to his wife, Amber Najm since 2003. The couple reportedly have three children: a daughter, Lyriq, and two sons, Muziq and Kaydnzz Kodah. What’s even more interesting is that the singer was even married before his hit singles “In Luv Wit A Stripper” and “Bartender” came out in 2005 and 2007 respectively. Both tracks illustrate the artist’s fictional romances with working class women.

Many fans on Twitter are feeling bamboozled, saying that T-Pain tricked them into believing he was a player, when the whole time he was happily living his married life. Clearly there’s no better life than a private one.

Check out the reactions on Twitter below.

Wife?? I swear one day T-Pain is singing about putting her in the mansion somewhere in Wiscansin then you blink and he’s married. https://t.co/E4xRx658hW — Norris! (@NorrisButNoChuk) February 28, 2018

Who knew T-Pain was married? — A Deena In A World Full Of Effies. (@_tamsss_) February 28, 2018

rt if you had no clue t-pain was married https://t.co/Hed5EV4Ur2 — m (@Marissajm7) February 28, 2018

Today I learned T-Pain is married https://t.co/UGZMhyD9Ue — Quincy Cunningham (@Im_OuttaHere) February 28, 2018

Okay first of all I had no idea T-Pain was married and second of all #goals https://t.co/kdYuy8vdIj — Em🌙 (@em_ilOVEyA) February 28, 2018