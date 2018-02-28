T-Pain Has Been Married For Years, And Twitter Didn’t Even Know It
Who knew T-Pain was all of our relationship goals? The “Buy U A Drank” singer was just minding his business, tweeting about his nightly routine on Feb. 27, when he revealed that he is married.
“My marriage has turned into a nightly routine of my wife and I running down the list of reasons we should go to bed early so we can wake up and get shit done the next day,” T-Pain wrote of his late-night ritual with his wife. “Then by the 675th cat gif on reddit we both yell “how the fuck is it 3am?!” Worth it. I love her.” While the tweet was simply a beautiful message about marriage and being in love, the bigger question is: when did he get a wife?
According to information provided by Wikipedia (there isn’t a clear record of their union), T-Pain has been married to his wife, Amber Najm since 2003. The couple reportedly have three children: a daughter, Lyriq, and two sons, Muziq and Kaydnzz Kodah. What’s even more interesting is that the singer was even married before his hit singles “In Luv Wit A Stripper” and “Bartender” came out in 2005 and 2007 respectively. Both tracks illustrate the artist’s fictional romances with working class women.
Many fans on Twitter are feeling bamboozled, saying that T-Pain tricked them into believing he was a player, when the whole time he was happily living his married life. Clearly there’s no better life than a private one.
Check out the reactions on Twitter below.