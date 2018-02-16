T-Pain gave fans a special treat this past Valentine’s Day (Feb. 14) as he delivered a surprise from his new album, Oblivion. He gives admirers the sharp and elegant visuals for his smooth hit, “May I.”

The Tallahassee crooner keeps things grown and sexy on this one as we watch T-Pain rock the house at a wedding reception with his eyes on that special someone. Shot in black in white, he recaptures the glory of black music in the ’50s while adding his modern Teddy Pain twist. With the help of Mr. Talkbox, he shows the new school how to do things right.

“May I” is T-Pain’s first solo video of the year after he was featured on Rick Ross’ new Florida anthem “Florida Boy”.

T-Pain’s new album, Oblivion, featuring the new single “May I” is now available in stores, digital marketplaces and streaming services everywhere. Watch the alluring visual below.