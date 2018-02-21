Could we be getting a television version of “The Bonnet Chronicles”? Entertainer and Instagram staple Tami Roman is teaming up with Snoop Dogg for a variety show loosely based on their respective headscarf/bonnet comedy shenanigans.

According to a report, ‘Get Into It…Forizzle’ is the tentative title for the show, which will be hosted by the former Basketball Wives star and the 220 musician. The show will reportedly feature celebrity interviews, hot topics, comedy sketches and more. The best part? The duo will reportedly be sporting scarves and bonnets. Count us in.

“Snoop and I are teaming up to bring the funny and I am ecstatic!” said Roman in an e-mail to VIBE. “He is a legend who is blessing me with this opportunity to expand. His willingness to partner on this venture is humbling and we are about to make magic.”

If you’ve been living under a rock, Roman is the star of a popular original IG installation #BonnetChronicles, in which she discusses life and pop culture while sporting hair bonnets. Snoop has been known to keep it 100 on the social media site, as he frequently records himself talking to the camera, sometimes sporting headscarves of his own.

During a recent interaction caught underneath Roman’s “Bonnet Chronicles” post about Kim Kardashian, it seems like the duo could be a match made in comedy heaven.

“I got my scarf on,” wrote Snoop in the comments section. “When we gone have a one on one talk about this sh*t we keep seeing?”

“‘Forizzle’ will be Executive Produced by Snoop and his wifey Shante Broadus, Tami Roman, Jill Ramsey (Wendy Williams Productions) and Co-Executive Producers Ernest Dukes (Keyshia Cole, The Way It Is) and Danika Berry (The Cromartie’s),” wrote the report.

Will you be watching?