Writer Ta-Nehisi Coates, who is responsible for penning the latest series of Black Panther comic books, revealed that he’ll be writing a new Captain America story. Slate reports that the latest adaptation of the superhero’s tale will be available on Independence Day.

“Those of you who’ve never read a Captain America comic book or seen him in the Marvel movies would be forgiven for thinking of Captain America as an unblinking mascot for American nationalism,” Coates wrote in his column about his new endeavor, which is found in The Atlantic.

“In fact, the best thing about the story of Captain America is the implicit irony…Conspirators against him rank all the way up to the White House, causing Rogers to, at one point, reject the very title of Captain America,” he continued. No official synopsis has been given.

Coates, who has been interested in writing comic books since a young age, also noted that his anxiety about writing comics is what makes it a lot more exciting than writing non-fiction books and essays.

“I’m not convinced I can tell a great Captain America story—which is precisely why I want so bad to try,” he wrote.