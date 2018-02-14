Tank, Ty Dolla Sign And Trey Songz Drop X-Rated “When We (Remix)”

R&B star Tank called on a few of his buddies for an x-rated remix of his sex-obsessed track, “When We.” On the revamp Trey Songz and Ty Dolla $ign add their risque lyrics to the already NSFW track.

“When we f*ck/I could be aggressive (I could be aggressive)/I can be a savage (I can be a savage)/I just need your blessin’ (I just need your blessin’)/Say that I can have it, yeah/When we f*ck,” sings Tank on the explicit song.

The original “When We” single was released on Tank’s 2017 album, Savage. Listen to the new remix below.