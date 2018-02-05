Taraji P. Henson Speaks On Manager’s Sexual Assault Claims

Sexual harrassment claims against celebrity manager Vincent Cirrincione have come to light, which prompted his client Taraji P. Henson to respond to the reports.

READ: Taraji P. Henson To Star In And Produce Film On Emmett Till

“Everyone knows how difficult this industry has been for women and my hope is that all of these unspeakable events ignite true change in the treatment of women in this entertainment business,” wrote Henson on Instagram, who said she was “shocked, hurt” and “offended” by the reports.

😓💔💔💔🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 A post shared by taraji p henson (@tarajiphenson) on Feb 4, 2018 at 6:42am PST

Cirrincione, who was Halle Berry’s former manager, was seen as a “gatekeeper” for black actresses in Hollywood, which is notoriously difficult to break into.

According to The Washington Post, “nine women of color…spoke to The Post about their experiences with Cirrincione…the manager regularly dangled Berry’s and later, Henson’s, stardom as bait in an effort to get them to comply with his sexual requests.”

“I’m livid that [Cirrincione] used me, and the role model he helped me become, to lure and manipulate innocent, vulnerable women of color for his predatory actions,” wrote Berry on Twitter. “I’m deeply hurt and I want these women and countless others to know I see you. I hear you. You matter. I will fight for you.”

READ: Simone Biles Speaks Out On Larry Nassar Assault Case