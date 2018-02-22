Terry Crews was interviewed on the carpet during Esquire’s 2018 Mavericks of Hollywood event on Tuesday (Feb. 20), where he discussed that although he’s pursuing a sexual assault lawsuit against Hollywood executive Adam Venit, he’s still paying his former agency William Morris Endeavor, formerly run by Venit. Crews is currently represented by United Talent Agency.

“This is the deal,” he said. “What’s so strange and crazy is that I’m still paying them. I go to work, and I still have to send a check to my molester.”

“I look at my bank statement, and I’m like, ‘Damn, this is the most wrong thing of all time,'” he continued. “I’m calling it, I’m going to play this whole thing out. If I don’t get justice, nobody can.”

In October 2017, the Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor revealed on Twitter that he was groped by a Hollywood executive at a party while his wife was standing there with him.

“I was going to kick his a** right then— but I thought twice about how the whole thing would appear… ‘240 lbs. Black Man stomps out Hollywood Honcho’ would be the headline the next day,” he wrote among his series of tweets.

After a two-week investigation into the claims, Venit was stripped of his title as head of the agency, however, he still serves as an agent. Crews reportedly calls his title change a “pass.”

“[Venit] tried to tell everyone it wasn’t sexual. How do you do that? How is that possible? The level of ridiculousness that this has gone to, and they’re looking at me as if I’m ridiculous for even saying anything,” Crews explained on the carpet.

“I’m not putting up with it. No one should. No woman, no child, no man, anywhere, in whatever business, should ever put up with being treated less than a human being, ever.”