Tessa Thompson is gearing up for another big movie role. The star has reportedly been cast to play notorious jewel thief Doris Payne in the upcoming film, Codeblack Films for Lionsgate, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Thompson will not only star in the upcoming films, but she will also co-produce the project. The film will reportedly focus the series of robberies Payne – now 87 years old – committed over the span of 60 years, THR reports.

As previously reported, Payne began shoplifting in the 1950s. She would frequently steal from high-end designer stores, posing as rich women. She reportedly used 32 aliases, 11 different Social Security numbers, and nine passports over the course of her criminal career. In 2017, Payne was reportedly busted for shoplifting $86 worth of material from a Walmart in Georgia.

Codeblack Films will not be the first movie to document Payne’s interesting life. In 2013 Treehouse Moving Images produced a documentary, entitled The Life and Crimes of Doris Payne.

As for Thompson, her scheduled is pretty much booked. The actress, who previously starred alongside Michael B. Jordan in the 2015 film Creed, will reportedly appear in the upcoming Avengers: Infinity War, Creed 2, and the second season of Westworld on HBO.