When parents aren’t around, teachers have to step in and make sure students understand their worth. Any great teacher knows that a classroom is of equal importance to family and a home in a child’s development. Such is the case with the pre-kindergarten teacher Leigha Bishop.

The Texas native is being celebrated on all platforms for having gone so far as to copy a student’s hairstyle to highlight the beauty and variety in black hairstyles.

The viral moment happened Jan. 31 when the teacher shared a photo of herself and student August Burroughs wearing matching braided top knot bun styles. Just one day prior, Bishop noticed the four-year-old wasn’t fond of her hairstyle. “August always changes her hair, kind of like I do. And when she got here Monday, she got out of the car and I was like, ‘August, your hair is so cute,'” she told ABC 7 News.

“And she was like, ‘Yep, thank you, whatever.’ And I was like, ‘No, I’m really going to go home and do my hair.'” The educator followed up and the outcome was a more confident August, overwhelmed with joy.

“Situations like this one are a reminder that the bare minimum may suffice but going above and beyond will make an impression. I know a lot of people think education is pen and pencil and test scores,” Bishop said. “But to me, it’s more than that. It’s when kids are comfortable with knowing their teachers notice them for them.”

CREDIT: Teen Vogue

Positive environments, both related to comfort and education, make for better learners across the board. She's been quite modest about the good deed but it is worthy of applause.

“Ultimately, I am a teacher who sees my students as whole people and not just bodies sitting in my classroom,” she shared with Teen Vogue. “I am a woman of color, and I want to pour positive light into children of all races and ethnicities.”