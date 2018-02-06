Teyana Taylor Set To Open 90s-Themed Nail Salon In Harlem
Teyana Taylor is building up her rigorous resume by opening up a nail salon in Harlem, the neighborhood where the singer/actress was born and raised. In October 2017, Taylor briefly announced the possible opening of the nail business on Twitter:
READ: Teyana Taylor Brings ’80s Vibes In New Reebok Campaign
Yes!!!!! I can’t waittttttt https://t.co/QLWRrLsCjU
— TEYANA M.J. SHUMPERT (@TEYANATAYLOR) October 21, 2017
Dead ass! Junie bee nails! https://t.co/RptycvQkpG
— TEYANA M.J. SHUMPERT (@TEYANATAYLOR) October 21, 2017
Now, the 27-year-old artist took to Instagram to confirm the opening of the salon named Junie Bee Nails, after her daughter Iman Tayla Shumpert, a.k.a. “Junie.”
READ: Teyana Taylor And Iman Shumpert Star In New VH1 Reality Show
“A 90’s Themed Nail salon in Harlem! The vision has finally come to life and it’s ready! So come one, come all! Junie Bee Nails is granting a dope opportunity to the flyest nail techs, from around the way,” she captioned the post which features a logo of the salon’s name. “No matter what shape, size, color, or gender it’s all good with us! I want to continue to create great opportunities for my community and our talented youth!! Let’s change the game, The vision is crazy!”
Hmmmm… I’m thinking of a master plan… A 90’s Themed Nail salon in Harlem! The vision has finally come to life and it’s ready! So come one, come all! Junie Bee Nails is granting a dope opportunity to the flyest nail techs, from around the way. No matter what shape, size, color, or gender it’s all good with us! I want to continue to create great opportunities for my community and our talented youth!! Let’s change the game, The vision is crazy! I’m talking everything from Dapper Dan style Uni’s, to Door Knockers, Bamboo earrings, baby hairs, Airbrushed nails, 54’11’s and all that other fly shit! The true essence of that 90’s Flavor. So if you wanna get on board DM your work, and resume to @juniebeenails this is so exciting!! Also been a long time coming! S/o to my partner @cocamichelle we’ve put in so much work make this happen! Issa bout to be ah lituation THIS FEB!!! #JunieBeeNails #OPI
While Taylor hasn’t revealed where the exact location of the salon will be, she did share another photo of the business under construction. An opening date is still forthcoming.