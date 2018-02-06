Teyana Taylor is building up her rigorous resume by opening up a nail salon in Harlem, the neighborhood where the singer/actress was born and raised. In October 2017, Taylor briefly announced the possible opening of the nail business on Twitter:

Dead ass! Junie bee nails! https://t.co/RptycvQkpG — TEYANA M.J. SHUMPERT (@TEYANATAYLOR) October 21, 2017

Now, the 27-year-old artist took to Instagram to confirm the opening of the salon named Junie Bee Nails, after her daughter Iman Tayla Shumpert, a.k.a. “Junie.”

“A 90’s Themed Nail salon in Harlem! The vision has finally come to life and it’s ready! So come one, come all! Junie Bee Nails is granting a dope opportunity to the flyest nail techs, from around the way,” she captioned the post which features a logo of the salon’s name. “No matter what shape, size, color, or gender it’s all good with us! I want to continue to create great opportunities for my community and our talented youth!! Let’s change the game, The vision is crazy!”

While Taylor hasn’t revealed where the exact location of the salon will be, she did share another photo of the business under construction. An opening date is still forthcoming.