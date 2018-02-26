The Boy Illinois introduces a new video from his buzzing Windy mixtape for the rapper’s VIBE.com debut. Teaming up with long time collaborator DGainz (director), the Chicago hot-boy starts his day with some bad financial news before he sets out to try and make things right in “100.”

With the IRS hot on his trail, Illinois must gather all of his tax paperwork and head to see his plug to fix the matter before he finds himself living on the streets. Click play below to see how it all goes down.

Illinois is also set to make his first day time TV performance next month, March 6th, on Windy City Live (ABC Chicago) and is slated for a number of performances at the 2018 SXSW Music Festival in Texas.