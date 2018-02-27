The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air is reportedly set to be rebooted, however, a few fans of the ‘90s television staple are not too keen on some of the reported changes.

According to TMZ, the formerly Will Smith-led series will be getting a feminine twist if the reboot comes to fruition, and will tentatively be titled The Fresh Princess Of Bel-Air.

“The company that owns the rights to ‘Fresh Prince’ filed a few trademark applications seeking to lock down rights to “Fresh Princess” for a television program and virtually every other media platform,” the site reads. “They’re also looking to trademark the “Fresh Princess” on a bunch of merch — including bags, backpacks, animal collars and, of course, lots of clothing and footwear.”

There’s no official word just yet if the reboot will really happen, and in 2016, the Bright actor noted that he wouldn’t be down with a reboot. A few members of the Internet seemed to side with Smith, writing that they were none too pleased with the idea of bringing back the popular comedy sitcom.

“STOP TRYING TO BRING BACK THE 90’S!!!!” wrote a Twitter user, while another wrote “heard rumours of a Fresh Princess of Bel-Air…. No.. No this is not needed at all.”

What do you think? Should the show be rebooted, or left in the 90’s? Sound off below.

STOP TRYING TO BRING BACK THE 90’S!!!!https://t.co/8UBMk3QFdO — Black Aziz aNANsi (@Freeyourmindkid) February 27, 2018

No one is trying to see a Fresh Prince reboot/spin off…. “The Fresh Princess” fam ‍️ — Master of Form 3 Soresu (@Ronntonsoup_) February 27, 2018