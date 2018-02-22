The Kid Daytona Delivers Snow-Capped Video For “Lemme Tell You”

Bronx-bred MC The Kid Daytona puts some stamps on his passport as he gets international in the visual for his single “Lemme Tell You.” The scenery matches the crisp but rugged duality of the song, and The Kid glides around Norway spitting bars over a charming instrumental. He skates all over the Harry Fraud-produced beat in a vivid picture painted by both the lyrics and the snow-capped video.

“Sipping aged Cabernet / Lil Boosie and Juvie n***a that different kind of fade,” raps Daytona on the song. Like the song, the visual for “Lemme Tell You” bridges two complementary concepts. By smoothly rapping about his multiple professions while jumping borders to give the instrumental a snow-covered shine, this video blends of the aesthetics of JAY-Z’s “In My Lifetime” and a Teddy Pendergrass album cover.

Watch The Video For The Kid Daytona’s “Lemme Tell You:”