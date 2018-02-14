This can be a tough time for anyone who may have the blues about not being boo’d up this ‘holiday’ season, but it doesn’t have to be. Whether you want to get the crew together for Galentine’s Day (Feb. 13), celebrate with your boo today (Feb.14), or let the world know you’re still available on Singles Awareness Day (Feb. 15), Three Olives Vodka has you covered with their Jello Shot Valentines.

All you need is 1/4 cup of Three Olives Naked Vodka (or more), 3 oz flavored Jello in whichever flavors you prefer, 1 tsp of unflavored gelatin, 1 cup of boiling water, and 1/4 cup of cold water.

Grab a medium bowl and add both the cold water and unflavored gelatin. Wait about 1-2 minutes and add Jello of your choice with the boiling water. Give it a stir until the Jello is completely dissolved and add vodka to set aside to cool a bit. Pour into molds on a flat surface in your refrigerator and let the molds chill for at least an hour. After the times up, work the shots slowly out of the silicon molds and enjoy responsibly and romantically.

CREDIT: Three Olives Vodka

