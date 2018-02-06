After Raven-Symone re-posted a photo on Instagram of prominent rappers at JAY-Z ‘s Roc Nation pre-Grammys brunch (Jan. 27) and critiqued their success based on their troubled past, T.I., who was featured in the image, decided to speak out against Symone’s spiel, Ebony reports.

Initially, the actress re-posted an image of Jay Z, T.I., Yo Gotti and many others celebrating at the brunch—with the caption: “A group of so-called “successful Black men (minus Khalid racially) who became rich and famous from perpetuating the worst Black stereotypes to the ears and eyes of whole planet like drug dealing, pimping, murdering other Black men and disrespecting Black women. I know, making observations is being a hater. Cheers.”

Adding insult to injury, the 32-year-old also included a set of emojis to follow her message. Swiftly after she received major backlash, she deleted the post and explained she did so because she didn’t want her younger fans exposed to the nasty comments the image garnered.

But the backlash didn’t stop there. T.I fired back at her, posting an image of an Oscar Wilde quote, and called out Symone for being judgmental while not having a squeaky image herself.