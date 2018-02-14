T.I. Gives Away 300 Tickets To ‘Black Panther’ Atlanta Premiere

The “King of the South” teamed up with Walmart and gave away 300 tickets to lucky fans for the Atlanta premiere of the highly-anticipated movie Black Panther.

T.I. took to Twitter to make the announcement saying that he wanted to support the community by giving away tickets yesterday (Feb. 13), to deserving families at the Cascade Walmart.

Me and @Walmart joined efforts to support the community with free tickets for customers to attend an Advance Screening of @MarvelStudios @theblackpanther. We gave away 300 tickets to deserving families yesterday at the Cascade Walmart store. #BlackPanther pic.twitter.com/S74W8x4Ai9 — T.I. (@Tip) February 13, 2018

Other stars from Octavia Spencer to Ellen DeGeneres have joined in the efforts to ensure that black children are able to see themselves as a superhero after the #BlackPantherChallenge started by New York’s Frederick Joseph on GoFundMe took off on social media.

Black Panther hits theaters Feb.16 and is already expected to hit No. 1 in its opening weekend. The soundtrack curated by Kendrick Lamar is already out and projected to top the Billboard 200 album chart. The project features ScHoolboy Q, Jorja Smith, Vince Staples and more.

As a refresher for the premiere, watch the trailer below.