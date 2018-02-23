Tiffany Fred Channels Emo Energy On Her ‘Drake’ EP

New Jersey’s very own Tiffany Fred is seeking to tap into a new fanbase this year. The accomplished singer/songwriter already has a Grammy in the stash for her work on Jennifer Hudson’s self titled album and was nominated again in 2014 for her contributions to Fantasia’s album Side Effects Of You.

Last year, she broke out on her own with a new EP, inspired by the work of one Aubrey Graham. Tiffany uses 7 songs to channel the spirit of Drizzy Drake on the project. With her own added sounds and flavor, she spins the records in a new lane of R&B influenced fire.

In celebration of Black History Month, she is also setting up to release her Black Power EP, which will kick off her annual scholarship program to benefit young black students.

Listen to the Drake EP below.