The American Black Film Festival (ABFF) returned Sunday night (Feb. 25), for its 22nd edition of celebrating black excellence.

Since its inception in 1997, the outlet has highlighted works of art in film and television made by or starring people of the African Diaspora. The presence of filmmakers, producers, and actors like Ryan Coogler, Will Packer, Anthony Anderson and Issa Rae dubbed the showcase as the “pre-eminent pipeline for black talent.”

“Everything we do under the ABFF brand is really about our secret-coded mission: ‘We want black people to talk to each other so we can be powerful as a community,’” the film festival/award’s founder, Jeff Friday told Rolling Out. “We don’t complain about what the Oscars or what the Golden Globes is doing because we have our own.”

Presented by BET, industry visionaries, legends and rising stars like Ava DuVernay, Tiffany Haddish, Omari Hardwick and Billy Dee Williams walked away with a piece of hardware.

Hennessy also helped hosted the event with the honorees like the cast of Insecure (Issa Rae, Jay Ellis and Yvonne Orji) Oscar nominee Jordan Peele and comedian Milton “Lil Rell” Howery. The brand blended their “Never Stop. Never Settle” mantra with the creatives for the enjoyable event.

Check out the full list of winners and honorees below.

Movie Of The Year

Get Out – WINNER

Detroit

Mudbound

Girls Trip

Marshall

Television Show Of The Year (Comedy)

Blackish and Insecure – WINNERS

Claws

Dear White People

She’s Gotta Have It

Television Show Of The Year (Drama)

Queen Sugar – WINNER

Power

The Quad

How To Get Away With Murder

Snowfall

Industry Visionary Award

Ava DuVernay

Hollywood Legacy Award

Billy Dee Williams

Distinguished ABFF Alumni Award

Omari Hardwick

Rising Star Award

Tiffany Haddish