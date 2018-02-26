American Black Film Festival Honors Tiffany Haddish, Omari Hardwick And More
The American Black Film Festival (ABFF) returned Sunday night (Feb. 25), for its 22nd edition of celebrating black excellence.
Since its inception in 1997, the outlet has highlighted works of art in film and television made by or starring people of the African Diaspora. The presence of filmmakers, producers, and actors like Ryan Coogler, Will Packer, Anthony Anderson and Issa Rae dubbed the showcase as the “pre-eminent pipeline for black talent.”
“Everything we do under the ABFF brand is really about our secret-coded mission: ‘We want black people to talk to each other so we can be powerful as a community,’” the film festival/award’s founder, Jeff Friday told Rolling Out. “We don’t complain about what the Oscars or what the Golden Globes is doing because we have our own.”
Presented by BET, industry visionaries, legends and rising stars like Ava DuVernay, Tiffany Haddish, Omari Hardwick and Billy Dee Williams walked away with a piece of hardware.
Hennessy also helped hosted the event with the honorees like the cast of Insecure (Issa Rae, Jay Ellis and Yvonne Orji) Oscar nominee Jordan Peele and comedian Milton “Lil Rell” Howery. The brand blended their “Never Stop. Never Settle” mantra with the creatives for the enjoyable event.
Check out the full list of winners and honorees below.
Check out the full list of winners and honorees below.
Movie Of The Year
Get Out – WINNER
Detroit
Mudbound
Girls Trip
Marshall
Television Show Of The Year (Comedy)
Blackish and Insecure – WINNERS
Claws
Dear White People
She’s Gotta Have It
Television Show Of The Year (Drama)
Queen Sugar – WINNER
Power
The Quad
How To Get Away With Murder
Snowfall
Industry Visionary Award
Ava DuVernay
Hollywood Legacy Award
Billy Dee Williams
Distinguished ABFF Alumni Award
Omari Hardwick
Rising Star Award
Tiffany Haddish