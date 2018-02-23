Tiffany Haddish’s life since her commercial success in Girls Trip has produced a wave of endorsements from entertainment’s top brands. The 38-year-old’s acting rebirth landed her a deal with Groupon, an HBO development collaboration, and the lead role in a Netflix animated series.

While the Cali native’s future remains certain, her life at the present time took a surprising turn. During her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show (Feb. 22), Haddish finally met her idol, Oprah Winfrey.

The inspiring mogul was already a guest on the show earlier that day, but in true DeGeneres fashion, she told Haddish she left the building. While the revelation threw Haddish off, her emotions went through the roof when Winfrey later rejoined them on the stage.

The pair also had a minor interaction in previous years. “I did this movie called Their Eyes Are Watching God, and I was an extra,” Haddish said. “It was a movie Oprah was producing, and she had walked by and I was making all the other extras laugh and stuff. I was telling jokes and she was like, ‘You’re a very funny lady.'”

The 64-year-old told Haddish to “keep her updated on her career,” which resulted in the latter sending Winfrey letters that went unanswered. However, that didn’t dampen the reunion as a gleeful Haddish still shed a few tears.