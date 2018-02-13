Don’t let the slay fool you; Beyoncé will protect what’s dear to her in a heartbeat. Beyoncé may have prevented Tiffany Haddish from fighting someone at an afterparty, but there’s more to the story.

Haddish tells TV One in a preview for UNCENSORED what really happened moments before snapping the viral photo. She went to a JAY-Z party and was invited to an afterparty in which she met the power couple. She was talking to an actress when the woman put her hand on Jay’s chest.

“I was talking to JAY-Z for a little bit, and there was another actress that was there who was also talking to JAY-Z,” The Girls Trip comic explained. “She touched JAY-Z’s chest and Beyoncé came walking up like ‘B**ch,’ but she didn’t say that. Her demeanor, her body from the way she walked up on them said, ‘Get your hands off my man’s chest.’”

People reports this encounter was the same night Beyoncé buried her face in the comedienne’s wig when the two snapped a viral selfie, stopping Haddish from getting into a fight at an afterparty with the same actress that got too handsy with Jay.