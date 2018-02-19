Tinashe is switching up the “traditional” rules of music videos. Two days after releasing the audio for her Future-assisted pop record, the singer-songwriter released a mobile friendly visual for her latest single, “Faded Love.”

As opposed to watching the soultry dancer in the standard full screen mode, the recording artist can be seen moving the the rhythm through the middle third of the screen. By doing this, Tinashe allows the viewer to focus solely on what she wants to emphasize: her dancing skills. The notion that she is the focal point of both the relationship described in the lyrics and the video is solidified.

This “Faded Love” video follows the singer-songwriter’s “No Drama” track with trapstar, Offset. Both tracks are set to be featured on her new album Joyride which is set to drop later this year.

As she prepares to release her third studio album – and first since 2016 – fans can look forward to more new music that will hopefully take her to the next level of her career.