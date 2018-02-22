Tisha Campbell Files For Divorce From Husband Duane Martin

Tisha Campbell-Martin has reportedly filed for divorce from her husband Duane Martin, People confirms. The couple, who were married for more than 20 years, made the announcement via Campbell’s rep on Feb. 22.

“After 27 years of being together and two amazing children, it pains me to announce that I’ve filed for divorce,” Tisha, 49, said in the statement.”It’s an emotional time and I graciously ask for privacy for me, our children and the rest of our family.”

The recent divorce announcement comes shortly after Tisha alluded to the idea that a Martin reboot was in the works. “We don’t know nothing right now, but never say never… We can’t tell y’all s**t,” she previously told reporters of the possible reboot. Tisha starred for five season on the hit Fox show alongside Martin Lawrence, Tichina Arnold, and late actor Tommy Ford. The sitcom reportedly went off the air in 1997 due to a riff between Campbell and Lawrence.

The Martin star did not reveal anymore information regarding the reason for their split. The couple reportedly tied the knot in 1996. They have two sons, Ezekiel, 8, and Xen, 16. It’s unclear whether the couple have worked out a custody agreement privately or will be taking the matter to a family court.