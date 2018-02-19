Toni Braxton and Birdman sparked rumors regarding a possible engagement and secret wedding earlier this year. But despite the various reports, they have adamantly denied that there is anything serious going on. But WE Tv recently dropped a trailer for the upcoming season of Braxton Family Vales, and according to the clip, Toni Braxton is singing a much different tune.

In the 30-second preview, the “Unbreak My Heart” singer makes a major announcement to her sisters regarding her relationship status. “I’m engaged,” she exclaims, baring her huge canary-colored rock. The clip then cuts to following Tamar and Vince’s reported divorce.

The trailer comes shortly after Braxton appeared on Good Morning America, where she told Robin Roberts that she was not engaged or married to Birdman. Instead, she stated that they were just collaborators. “Well, you know, I am not married, unlike my big mouth sister Tamar has been saying everywhere. I’m definitely not married,” she originally stated during the Jan. 2018 interview. “We’re working together.”

Obviously, the clip didn’t go more into detail, so it could just be misleading viewers in order to build excitement around the season. So, you’ll just have to tune into the newest season of Braxton Family Values in Mar. 2018 to find out the truth. In the meantime, check out the preview below.