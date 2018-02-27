Well, this should make for some interesting conversation at the dinner table.

For years, Kevin Hart has used his family mishaps as material for his sold-out comedy shows. Whether it be him talking about his two children Heaven and Hendrix (the Jumanji star recently welcomed a baby boy with new wife Eniko Parrish by the way) or turning the pitfalls of his marriage into LOLs, Hart has let audiences into his personal life.

Now it appears his ex-wife Torrei Hart is taking a page out of her ex-husband’s book. Monday evening (Feb. 26) footage surfaced of the former reality TV star performing a comedy routine in which she thanks Kevin for an increase in child support payments, as well as her new cosmetic enhancements.

“Not only did he give me a bigger ass,” the 39-year-old said, “that n***a also gave me a bigger child support check. Clap it up for that n***a, y’all.”

Torrei continues her routine by speaking of the couple’s daughter upcoming 13th birthday in March before counting down the days until her child support is up.

“I’ve got seven years, 302 days and 24 hours left of child support. I need you to slow it the f–k down,” Hart explained.

It was a mixed bag of emotions for some after seeing a clip of Torrei’s routine. A few users have noted how she comes across as bitter, while others have pointed out how her delivery and punchlines are better than her ex-husband’s.

What do you think? Do you think Torrei Hart has a real shot as a comedian, or should she try another occupation? Sound off in the comments below.