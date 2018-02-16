As fans everywhere gear up for his sophomore follow up, Memories Don’t Die, Toronto’s own Tory Lanez delivers his next exciting single from the new album, “B.I.D (Bust It Down).”

The record features the rap singer having some of the most fun he’s had on wax to date as he mixes some fun, party bars with tough talk, melodically, while giving us his mesmerizing crooning.

In a recent interview with Zane Lowe from Beats 1, where he premiered the record, Tory Lanez explains how much the record means to him. “It’s one of my favorite records on the project,” Lanez tells Lowe. “To me it’s the most fun record and the record to make you just feel good.”