Watch Tory Lanez, Major Lazer & Cashmere Cat In The Icy “Miss You” Video

Major Lazer, Cashmere Cat and Tory Lanez joined forces for their icy “Miss You” video. Set in a skating rink, the trio rides a zamboni as figure skaters take to the ice and the beat blasts.

Tory also recently discussed his forthcoming Memories Don’t Die project and his mentee, mentor relationship with 50 Cent.

“He’s like a mentor to me. Every time, I’ll sit there and talk with him for an hour and he’ll sit there and tell me the stories and tell me you like all of this stuff and the s*** is crazy,” he said. “Like that’s like one of my favorite people like period point blank. Like one of my favorite artists, one of my favorite rappers like point blank period you know I’m saying.”

Watch the “Miss You” video below.