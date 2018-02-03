Evidently, 2018 is the year of the level-up. Last month, it was made public that Tracee Ellis Ross was going through contract renegotiations with the makers of Black-ish, and it appeared that there was a discrepancy regarding her pay. The first round of reports claimed that Ross, a producer on the show, was dissatisfied with the amount she was making in comparison to her co-star, Anthony Anderson (also an executive producer) and would consider cutting back her appearances on the show if the pay gap wasn’t minimized.

While she later clarified via Twitter statement that no threats against the network were actually made, the respect was still there and none of this was intended to be made public, she expressed gratitude for the outpouring support.

Fans have a new, more concrete reason to cheer Ross on, though. Yesterday (Feb. 2), she announced that’s she’ll be donning her director’s hat for an upcoming episode of Black-ish.

No word on when the episode “Fifty-Three Percent,” written by Gail Lerner, will air, but we’ll be ready and waiting for it.