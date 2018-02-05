Trae Tha Truth Spits Rules And Guidelines To Being Real In New Video For “FrFr”

Trae tha Truth has been all over the news lately, thanks to his Relief Gang, which supplies clothing, food, toys, and other resources to victims of Hurricane Harvey, which devastated Houston, TX. with massive flooding last year.

Unless you’re a die-hard Trae fan, you may not know that he released the third-installment of his series titled, The Truth. Keeping the momentum of The Truth Pt. 3 going, the Asshole by Nature rapper has released a new video for “FrFr,” a song from Trae the Truth Pt. 3.

In the video, Trae cruises around Harris County in a cocaine white, and roofless, Rolls Royce while spitting game that grown men should abide by.

He raps:

“Countin’ money, count the hard/Got me feelin’ like a star/Ni**as wanna see me scored/So I got something in the car/Way too many ni**as fraud/Hatin’ me like it’s a joke/I’ll be damned if I get rolled/Cuz I’m a send they ass to God…”

Watch the video above.