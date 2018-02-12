Travis Scott’s 2018 is off to a great start. The rapper was recently honored with the key to his hometown in Texas. The mayor of Missouri City, Texas reportedly gifted the artist with the key in a small ceremony on Saturday (Feb. 10).

Scott gave a brief speech during the ceremony, which was documented on the mayor’s official Facebook page. “This is better than any award show I’ve ever been to,” Scott told the crowd. “My only job is just to inspire kids to be the best they can be, to reach their ultimate height. Everybody has a dream and everybody can do it.” Fans began cheering “Astroworld” during the ceremony in anticipation of Scott’s upcoming project.

Although his recent honor may be better than any other awards show he’s been to, it probably doesn’t come anywhere close to the birth of his first child. Scott and girlfriend Kylie Jenner recently welcomed their daughter, Stormi Webster to the world on Feb. 1. Scott has not released a public statement regarding his new bundle of joy, but Kylie released a heartfelt video, chronicling her pregnancy with Trav and the rest of her family.

Congrats, Travis Scott! Check out the video of Scott being honored with the key to his city below.