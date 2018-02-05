After months of speculation, Kylie Jenner finally announced that she was indeed pregnant and that she gave birth to a healthy baby girl with her boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott, by her side. The baby girl, whose name has not been released, was born Feb. 1. She is the first child for both parents.

“I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions,” wrote Jenner on her Instagram page. “I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world…I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could.”

Jenner also treated fans to a video documenting her pregnancy experiences. The Quavo Huncho MC appears in the short video, beaming with pride as he accompanies the mother of his child to her ultrasound appointments and in the delivery room. On Twitter, La Flame tweeted that there’s a “new rager in town,” under the baby’s date of birth.

Congrats to the couple.