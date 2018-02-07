Travis Scott’s concerts are known to be rowdy ragers, but his May 2017 show in Arkansas went a little overboard, resulting in the arrest of the “lit” rapper. After paying about $7,000 in restitution and court costs, two misdemeanor charges against Scott are dismissed, according to reports.

The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette states attorney Doug Norwood said Scott plead guilty to disorderly conduct, the lowest charge, and his case was resolved through plea negotiations last month. He’s not required to come back to Arkansas for the case.

“They overcharged him. They tried to get him for inciting a riot,” Norwood told the local newspaper. “The video did not show any of that.” Norwood also believes the disorderly conduct charge can be expunged from Scott’s record.

At a tour stop in Rogers, Arkansas, public information officer for the Rogers Police Department Kieth Foster told People the new father incited a riot when he asked fans to rush the stage.

“During the concert, Webster [Travis Scott] encouraged people to rush the stage and bypass security protocols to ensure concert goer safety,” Foster told People. “During the rush to the stage several people were injured, including an employee from the security company hired to help monitor and control the crowd, and a member of the police department.”

Scott was taken to the Benton County jail that night and released without bail a little later.