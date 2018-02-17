NBA All-Star weekend has brought out music’s biggest stars, including Travis Scott who provided high energy to Rémy Martin’s MVP experience event.

The artist helped took over Los Angeles’ Avenue with the brand Friday (Feb. 16), along with French Montana. In pure Travis fashion, the rapper performed on top of the DJ booth his biggest tracks like “Goosebumps,” “Butterfly Effect” and cuts from his latest collaborative Huncho Jack project with Quavo.

Other guests included Cleveland Cavaliers’ Tristan Thompson, model Chanel Iman and Revolve founder Michael Mente.

This also marks Scott’s first performance since the birth of his daughter Stormi with Kylie Jenner. The couple shared a documentary-like piece about Kylie’s pregnancy journey to fans earlier this month. In addition to the good blessings, the rapper also accepted the key to his city shortly Stormi’s birth. “This is my first award. I cannot be more proud to get my award in my hometown, ” he said of the award. “This is everything I fight for, this is everything I cry about every night… just for a moment like this.”

The mini concert welcomed plenty of visitors solely in town for NBA All-Star weekend. The House of Rémy Martin’s MVP Experience continues today (Feb. 17) with their “Locker Room” event. Teaming up with Grey Matter, the grooming suite will welcome guests with cuts and custom tailoring on-site.

