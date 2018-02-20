Trippie Redd continues to ascend the ranks of hip-hop’s most impressive young acts. The Ohio rapper has dropped a slew of tunes in 2017, signed with Coach K of Quality Control’s Solid Foundation management, and has had fans going crazy with songs like “Love Scars” and “Poles1469.”

Trippie just dropped the visual for his newest banger, “Dark Knight Dummo,” which peaked at no. 72 on the Billboard Hot 100, enlisting Travi$ Scottt for a spooky, horror movie-style zombie battle video.

The clip sees the “Love Scars” singer and his crew holed up inside a shack in the woods as the song’s eerie synths mix with Redd’s solemn vocals, setting the perfect tone for the dark night time visual. A hoard of vicious zombies attack while Trippie and his team fight for their lives.

La Flame pops up eventually to help save the day, arriving atop a monster truck and aiding in the battle with the walking dead.

Check the visual for “Dark Knight Dummo” below.

This story was originally posted to Billboard.