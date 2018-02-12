Hip-hop has witnessed it’s fair share of gun-related melees, but the 2016 shooting involving media personality, Taxstone, and rapper, Troy Ave, takes this unfortunate normalcy to another level.

During his interview with The Breakfast Club Monday (Feb. 12), the rapper spoke subtly about about the case while condemning the mind frame of “street cred.” Since the release of his single “2 Legit 2 Quit,” the rapper has been accused of snitching in his upcoming trial. “I’m only loyal to my fam / Middle finger from the stand / It’s either me or you,” Ave says on the track.

For a refresher, the rapper was wounded during a concert at Irving Plaza in May 2016. His friend and bodyguard Ronald “Banga” McPhatter was killed with two bystanders also injured. Prosecutors claimed Daryl “Taxtone” Campbell’s DNA was on the weapon, leading to a second-degree murder charge. Taxtone plead not guilty to the charge as well as a gun possession charge last June.

Ave – who makes his living as a street rapper –proves that some art is persona based, as he defended his consideration to testify against the famed podcaster. “My mentality started changing when I was sitting in jail,” he said. “I seen people that was on the street. They didn’t put on in the same street way like I would have.”

Troy also explains that he’s not snitching and has a right to avoid jail time. “Eight out of 10 people will be like, ‘I’m not going to jail for somebody else,’” he added.

And while this is a reasonable mentality to embody, Troy Ave’s credibility as a crime-fueled rapper will undoubtedly take a hit. Despite this, the pending case further solidifies how art imitates life in mysterious ways.

Check out the interview above.