Twelve’Len has always been one of the more harmonic artists to stem from Carol City, Miami with songs like “Rock It” and his remix to Little Dragon’s “High” with Denzel Curry. As a long-time member of Miami’s C9 crew, the FRI(END)S artist is always doing the most to stand out from the rest, and his latest video does just that.

Recently, Twelve teamed up with his boy JK The Reaper for his melodic single called “Heaven Is Only A Planet Away.” Now they’re spreading all the good vibes possible with their visually pleasing video.The song, which was produced by Nick Léon & Zach Fogarty, is a unique hybrid between an acoustic ballad and trap & B record.

In the video directed by David Wept, Twelve and JK travel to deserted cliffs outside the confines of the city where the moon and stars are exposed before the sun sets. They surround themselves by the beautiful colors of the sky at dusk while they propose their plans to hop in a spaceship and take off for their neighboring planet called “Heaven.”

Watch Twelve’Len and JK The Reaper like you’ve never seen them before in “Heaven Is Only A Planet Away” below.