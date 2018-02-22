Marvel’s Black Panther seems to have everyone going bananas. People are lining up in their best attire to see the movie in theaters; the hashtag has been trending on Twitter for days; and even businesses are getting in on the mania. Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson airport in particular, jokingly tweeted that it would be offering the first direct flight to Wakanda, the fictional world in the movie. While the joke was quite funny and timely, the fun seemed to come to a crashing halt when R. Kelly tried to participate.

Following the initial tweet, R. Kelly tweeted: “Hell, I’m on my way too! Amazing film! #WakandaForever #BlackPanther.” But before the disgraced singer could even book his flight, Twitter blasted him.

Fans flooded Twitter saying that Kelly wasn’t welcome in Wakanda. Nigerian author, Luvvie Ajayi – who wrote The New York Times best-seller, I’m Judging You: The Do-Better Manual – also joined the discussion, telling Kelly to stay where he was at. “NO THANK YOU. WE JUST CLOSED THE BORDERS. – Wakanda Immigration,” she tweeted. “Fatha Gawd, we come before you today to block the entry of enemies of progress and pedophiles into the sacred land of Wakanda! You said weapons would form but let them not prosper in this land. We rebuke and reject him, in YOUR glorious name.”

As previously reported, R. Kelly was recently evicted from his two homes in Georgia due to failure to pay nearly $30,000 in rent. So it turns out her may need a new place to stay. But unfortunately, it looks like he won’t be finding refuge in Wakanda.

Check out the Twitter reactions below.

NO THANK YOU. WE JUST CLOSED THE BORDERS. – Wakanda Immigration https://t.co/RvL9BERO3a — Awesomely Luvvie (@Luvvie) February 22, 2018

Fatha Gawd, we come before you today to block the entry of enemies of progress and pedophiles into the sacred land of Wakanda! You said weapons would form but let them not prosper in this land. We rebuke and reject him, in YOUR glorious name. 🙏🏾🙅🏾‍♀️ — Awesomely Luvvie (@Luvvie) February 22, 2018

I called. Wakandan ICE is waiting for him at the doh. Can't have that. Nope! — NANA (@Nanaashantiblog) February 22, 2018