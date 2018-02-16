Tyga Debuts New Album ‘Kyoto’ Feat. Tory Lanez, Gucci Mane & 24Hrs

Tyga is humming and crooning to his brand new tunes in 2018. Last year, the former Young Money rapper stunned his fans with his blatantly provocative album cover for Kyoto, which features a woman cover in tiger stripes with her face-down and a** up. After dropping off singles like “Temperature,” Tyga has finally released the album in full.

Inspired by a recent trip to Japan, Tyga switches his entire style up by flexing his vocals on a majority of his 14-track album. The Cali native rocks the mic solo for R&B-like tracks like “Boss Up” and “U Cry.” He also delivers soulful, trap-style ballads like the Diddy-less “I Need A Girl, Pt 3″ and “Ja Rule & Ashanti,” which unfortunately doesn’t sample let alone feature the “Always On Time” duo.

Kyoto concludes with more upbeat collaborations with the likes of Gucci Mane, Tory Lanez, and newcomer 24Hrs. The album comes hot and fresh from his Last Kings imprint with distribution from Empire Records. It seems like Tyga is taking his music into a new direction instead dwelling on his “Rack City” days. Are you down for the new Tyga?

Stream Tyga’s new album Kyoto below.