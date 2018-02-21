U-God Returns With Raekwon, Inspectah Deck, & DJ Green Lantern On “Epicenter”

The return of the Shaolin Warriors wouldn’t be complete without the voice of U-God. The Staten Island OG was noticeably left out of the Wu-Tang Clan’s most recent LP The Saga Continues due to his own legal issues with the iconic rap collective. However, in light of the 25th anniversary of Wu-Tang Clan’s debut album Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers), U-God is ready to make his own comeback this year.

After dropping his 18-track mixtape Bring Back The God II> earlier this month, U-God releases his brand new single “Epicenter,” which features his Wu brothers Raekwon, Inspectah Deck, and Jackpot Scotty Wotty. In the song produce by DJ Green Lantern, the seasoned rhymer sticks to his classic flow while claiming his place in the spotlight as the “epicenter” of the rap game. Rae, Deck, and Wotty follow suit and stand by their longtime cohort as they drop knowledge over a hard-hitting yet slightly vintage instrumental.

“Epicenter” serves as the first offering from U-God’s fifth studio album Venom, which is set to drop on March 30. It also comes ahead of his upcoming memoir RAW: My Journey Into The Wu Tang that’s slated to hit bookstores everywhere on March 6.

Make the best of your Wu Wednesday and push play on U-God’s new single “Epicenter” below.