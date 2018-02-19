Premiere: UFO Fev Calls On Fat Joe & Kent Jones For “Wraith”

For the last year, UFO Fev has been making plenty of noise in the streets of New York City with his Camouflage EP. Since the 7-track project dropped last March, Fev’s eloquent rhymes and unexplainable flow caught the attention of revered wordsmiths in hip-hop like Genius’ A&R Rob Markman and Coca Vision host Fat Joe. Now that Roc Nation and We The Best Music Group is keeping an eye on the rising MC, Fev refuses to give up his lifelong dreams of stardom in 2018, and speaks his success into existence with his new single “Wraith.”

After making its official run throughout the late-night airwaves, UFO Fev official debuts his confident single with VIBE. In the song, he calls on Fat Joe and Miami’s own Kent Jones to hop in his Rolls Royce “Wraith” and speed off into the night. Fev pulls up to the accomplished rappers while dropping gritty rhymes about what he wants out of the hip-hop game. Joe and Kent’s mink coats drag on the floor before they hop in and drop their own bars over Illa Da Producer’s powerful production.

The Harlem native delivers his first single of 2018 via Fat Joe’s imprint Rap’s New Generation, which is also home to Mally Stackz, Angelica Vila and more. Listen to the official world premiere of “Wraith” below.