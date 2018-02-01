Under Armour is looking to change the fitness narrative with HOVR, a shoe literally designed to provide customers with energy.

Released globally Thursday (Feb. 1), the HOVR shoe technology helps runners–pro and amateur–move faster without putting a damper on the body. The UA HOVR Sonic and UA HOVR Phantom vary in look, but also cater to every kind of runner. The former works for distance runners, while the latter is for the rest of us looking to finally get to that NYE resolution. With the midsole made of proprietary foam compound, shock absorption is less than anticipated, making every run or workout more enjoyable.

CREDIT: Under Armour

“The development of UA HOVR was inspired by the insight that every step a runner takes has the impact of 2-4x their body weight, holding them down. When designing UA HOVR, we set out to create the perfect combination of cushioning plus responsiveness and energy return – to essentially lift you up,” said Dave Dombrow, Under Armour’s Chief Design Officer. “The HOVR underfoot returns that energy and makes every stride feel light and effortless. I could not be more proud of this product and for HOVR to usher in a new chapter in the Under Armour design and innovation story.”

The shoes also come with a high fidelity sensor embedded in the shoe paired with MapMyRun, allowing customers to track their overall run, stride length, cadence and most importantly, the shoe’s life span. Users will be welcomed to a community of over 225 million users, so you’re never alone in your running journey.

CREDIT: Under Armour

“Under Armour is focused on delivering runners around the world – from world champion Natasha Hastings to runners completing their first 5K – innovative solutions that provide an unparalleled running experience,” said Topher Gaylord, General Manager of UA Run. “We obsess over every detail in our running footwear to ensure supreme comfort, unrivaled performance, and the ultimate underfoot ride. With beautiful design converging with state-of-the-art digital capabilities, HOVR technology empowers athletes everywhere, at all levels of the sport, with performance advantages previously available only to the world’s most elite athletes. Put simply, Under Armour and UA HOVR make you better.”

The HOVR Sonic will run you $100/$110 while the HOVR Phantom will retail for $130/$140.

Check out their promo video above. Discover more about HOVR here.

