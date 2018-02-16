G.O.O.D. Music’s New Signee Valee Taps Pusha T For “Miami (Remix)”

After it was officially announced that Chicago’s hottest newcomer Valee signed to G.O.O.D. Music and Def Jam Records, he wasted no time in dropping his first single under a major label this week. Valee gives fans the official remix to his cult smash, “Miami,” featuring a solid assist from Pusha T.

The Midwest rapper effortlessly warms up this brutal winter with a stellar ode to turning up and balling out in Miami which was originally featured on his 12:12 Again mixtape. He brings us to his beloved destination with clever and colorful references to the famous city matched with an infectious chorus.

G.O.O.D. Music President Pusha T doesn’t disappoint either as he comes through with some hypnotizing bars such as, “Look, I just called Ferrari, told them build me one (skrt)/Six months for the wait, even with the ceiling gone (too true)/I’m still selling weight, Hoodrich Pablo Juan (Push)/Narcos still lives, even with Pablo gone (yuuck).”

“Miami (remix)” is Valee’s second collaboration this year after appearing on Backwood Jones’s latest single, “Inside”. It’s now available for purchase and streaming on iTunes, Apple Music, and all other digital marketplaces.