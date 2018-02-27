G.O.O.D. Music’s Valee And Pusha Spend An Expensive Night In “Miami” (Video)

The G.O.O.D. family works hard and they know how to play even harder when the time is right. To celebrate the signing of their new artist Valee, Pusha T and the Chicago spitta took a private plane down to South Beach for a little adult fun.

In the video for Valee’s buzzworthy track, “Miami,” the fellas load their pockets with stacks of dead presidents and proceed to enter a city where the line between fantasy and reality blurs the minute you pop your first bottle of $5,000 champagne.

Fans will find the new single on Valee’s upcoming debut project G.O.O.D. Job, You Found Me, slated for release on Friday (March 2). Watch the rapper’s “Miami” video below.