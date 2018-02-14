For the past four years, Veronica Vega has proven how unapologetically versatile she can be. The Cuban/Venezuelan singer — straight outta Hialeah — caught the world’s attention when she hit the streets with her EDM inspired single “Wicked” with Mr. 305 himself Pitbull. After signing to Polow Da Don’s Zone 4 imprint, Vega has cooked up a wide range of tunes with Chris Brown, and Trina, just to name a few.

Earlier this week, the ‘Love & Hip-Hop: Miami’ star impressed the masses by debuting her new single with Lil Wayne and Jeremih called “Wave.” Today, Vega is blessing her loyal fans with an affectionate single just in time for Valentine’s Day.

“I remember being in middle and high school listening to Polow Da Don records on the radio,” Vega told VIBE Viva. “Those moments and songs are forever ingrained in my mind. Polow Da Don is my dream producer, and “Team No Sleep” has that feeling I felt when I was in school. I pray that with him, I too can freeze time and be forever fixed in someone’s memory with this record.”

In the video, Vega wakes up in a Selena t-shirt on a hilltop surrounded by palm trees. As she sets the mood with her soothing vocals, Vega recollects memories about her intimate, backyard bonfire from the night while with smooth Trap & B instrumental acts as the soundtrack. While it looks like a great V-Day plan, Vega has a better plan in mind.

“I actually have plans with my mic at this place called The Studio,” Vega said. “Gotta finish this EP! A hard working girl like me has very little time to make plans for Valentine’s Day. I like it that way: quiet, intimate time, with just me and my mic.”